A’Ibom Partners FG, UBEC On HOPE-EDU Programme

The Akwa Ibom State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing quality education by supporting the Federal Ministry of Education and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in implementing strategic basic education reforms.

The initiative aims to strengthen institutional capacity, improve learning outcomes, and accelerate sustainable development across the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Commissioner of Education, Professor Ubong Essien Umoh, who represented Governor Umo Eno at the commencement of a three-day Sensitization Workshop on the HOPE–Education and HOPE–Governance Programme in Uyo.

The initiative is part of a $1.5 billion national investment in human capital, with over $500 million specifically earmarked for education. Participants include Commissioners for Education, Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), heads of key implementing departments, and development partners from across the federation.

Prof. Umoh commended Governor Eno for his strategic efforts to reposition the education sector through the ARISE Agenda, describing the initiative as a transformative roadmap driving sustainable improvements in the state’s education system.

He added that the Governor recently constituted a technical committee to ensure effective implementation of the programme in the state. The committee is tasked with coordinating various components of the reform to guarantee a clear, strategic, and forward-looking vision for education development in line with the ARISE Agenda.

The Commissioner assured HOPE-EDU and HOPE-GOVERNANCE initiative delegates of the Akwa Ibom government’s unwavering commitment, pledging that the state will diligently support the programme for the benefit of future generations.

Prof. Umoh further noted that Governor Eno has significantly improved the educational system in Akwa Ibom State through the establishment of model schools, provision of essential learning materials, recruitment of highly qualified teachers, and development of well-equipped classrooms and modern laboratories, creating a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

Akwa Ibom State Universal Basic Education Board Chairman, Rt. Hon. Anietie Etuk, also reaffirmed the State’s readiness to collaborate fully with the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure seamless execution of the programme and the overall advancement of basic education.

The SUBEB Chairman urged attendees to embrace HOPE-EDU as a transformative platform for strengthening basic education delivery, emphasizing collaboration, accountability, and commitment at all levels. He encouraged education stakeholders to implement policies effectively, utilize funds properly, and improve monitoring mechanisms to guarantee better learning outcomes for pupils.

Dr. Akila Razak, representing the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hajiya Aisha Garba, highlighted the challenges facing the nation’s education sector, including over 10 million out-of-school children, overcrowded classrooms, and resource disparities. He emphasized that HOPE-EDU is a practical initiative designed to address these issues and improve equity in the education system.

The three-day HOPE-EDU sensitization workshop has drawn a diverse and influential group of participants from the education sector nationwide, including state and local government education officials, SUBEB staff, headteachers, education coordinators, and representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education and UBEC.