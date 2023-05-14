A’Ibom Paramount Rulers Hail Ibibio Patriarch Over Impactful Leadership

The leadership of Oku Ibom Ibibio and President-General of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Daniel Etuk, CFR has been described as phenomenal and impactful.

Ntenyin Etuk’s tenure has seen the building of State-of-the-arts Traditional Rulers Council Chambers/Lodge for the President-General along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo; the ultra-modern Asan Ibibio complex at Ikot Oku Ikono, Uyo; improved welfare for traditional rulers and certification of traditional rulers as well as the promotion of peace, unity, and development among component groupings in the state and beyond.

Lending his voice to the exemplary leadership acumen of Ntenyin Etuk, the Paramount Ruler of Ika Local Govt. Area, HRM Edidem Joseph Okosi Ekot (III), said his reign has heralded more respect and sunshine on the traditional institution in the State.

Edidem Ekot speaking in an interview with Journalists on Sunday after the recently commissioned Asan Ibibio complex said Oku Ibom has worked harmoniously with Governor Udom Emmanuel to ensure the welfare and efficient duties of traditional institutions in the state.

In a tribute to Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Royal Majesty Odidem Bassey Etim Edet, JP, Paramount Ruler of Udung Uko Local Government Area said that the leadership of Oku Ibom Ibibio is inclusive and very thoughtful of the larger interest of the people and the state.

“The focus of His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk is best for the prosperity and good leadership of the State and Nigeria. Every decision he makes in collaboration with his Council Members is done with thoughtful consideration and analysis of long-term implications for the State’s Traditional Institution and his people.

“So far, Nteyin (Dr.) Solomon D. Etuk has laid a solid foundation upon which others may build as his tenure has had a profound and positive impact on the State. He possesses and exhibits significant and notable humility without boasting about his potential ability and capability.

According to him, Oku Ibom “displays and expresses selfless love and kindness to his people especially those living in painful hardship and distress by extending helping hands to them and leaving their lives above the troublesome stress. His tremendous vigorous courage is worthy of emulation.

“As a servant leader, he lives a life showcasing the true and right example as a guiding shepherd and a loving father.”

Speaking also, Elder Statesman, Dr Emmanuel Akpanobong, Chairman, of Ibibio Elders Forum said Ntenyin Etuk has lived up to the expectations as the Oku Ibom Ibibio since his ascension and coronation in 2018.

“On the position of Oku Ibom, I can say authoritatively that he is what we had been yearning for over the years. We are now lucky to have a man in the mould of the present Oku Ibom. He is a man of courage, a man of means, a man of self-sufficiency, and a self-reliant person.

“I have seen the image of Ifim Ibom Ibibio being elevated by this Oku Ibom. In terms of organisation and leadership vis-à-vis other people particularly Paramount Rulers, clan heads, and down the line to the villages and so on, I have seen proper coordination.

He commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for building Asan Ibibio, stating, “I want to say that I’m very happy with the development now, particularly concerning the progress at Asan Ibibio.

“Whatever anybody can say about the performance of Governor Udom Emmanuel; in this particular case, all Ibibio people are delighted to see that Asan Ibibio has been uplifted to this level.”

“I was happy when the governor, during the opening of the place handed over to the Oku Ibom in trust. The Oku Ibom would determine the proper usage and management. I see that every Ibibio son or daughter has the legitimacy to have access to that property.”

The International of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, Akparawa James Edet, NPOM and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, said the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Etuk has exuded inspiring leadership qualities that have engendered the growth, unity, and progress among socio-cultural organisations and groupings in the state and beyond.

Akparawa Edet commended Governor Udom Emmanuel on the commissioning of Asan Ibibio, stressing that the edifice is a very great achievement that deserves celebration.

“For me, that is a symbol representative of the unity project of Akwa Ibom State…I thank the governor for rising to the occasion to work towards the unity of Akwa Ibom State. For me, it’s a very great achievement.

“In the years to come, we’d realize that there was a gentleman who came and built Akwa Ibom State under the banner of unity and peace. I commend him and hope that people would appreciate this great gesture.

“As an Ibibio son and as an Ibibio leader, I think His Excellency the Governor has done Akwa Ibom State proud significantly and as it is characteristic of Governor Udom Emmanuel, he likes to do things quietly.

“For most people, we never knew such a project was on and by the time the announcement was made about the commissioning, some people were wondering.

“It is only when people went inside there that they knew the magnificent edifice built there by the government of Akwa Ibom State,” he added.