A’Ibom, Ondo Step Up Preparations For 2nd N’Delta Games

Preparations for the 2nd Niger Delta Games (NDG) are revving up in most of the states as they count down to their respective final selection process at the States Finals.

From Cross River to Akwa Ibom, Imo to Bayelsa and Delta, Edo and Ondo, the registration processes has moved to uploading of completed forms to the Games registration portal.

Some state Liaison Committees are engaging their respective sports associations for technical assistance towards organising the state finals.

Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Liaison Committee, Elder Paul Bassey, who is also the Commissioner for Sports, expressed satisfaction with the concluded registration process.

“The uploading of forms and registration processes has been seamless so far, with athletes and officials responding positively.

“This smooth coordination reflects the state’s early commitment to ensuring a strong and organised presence at the Games” Bassey told NDG Media.

He also disclosed that training activities are well underway, as athletes across various sports have begun intensive preparations ahead of the trials.

“The mood in camp is upbeat, with participants showing high levels of enthusiasm, focus, and competitiveness”, he concluded.

In Akure, the Ondo State NDG Liaison Committee met with key stakeholders to fine-tune preparations for the forthcoming Games.

The meeting, which was held on Tuesday at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, brought together representatives of the state sports council and those of the various associations.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the Liaison Committee, Henry Omoyofunmi, said the engagement was designed to harmonise plans to ensure that the state has a good outing in Benin.

Omoyofunmi, who also doubles as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, noted that the Games would serve as a platform to discover and nurture young talents, promote unity and strengthen grassroots sports development in the region.

Participants at the meeting expressed their commitment to the success of the Games, pledging cooperation in areas of mobilisation.

Reports from Cross River, Imo, Delta, Bayelsa and Edo indicate that Coaches and technical officials continue to monitor progress closely, fine-tuning programmes to bring out the best in their athletes ahead of the regional showpiece.

With the Niger Delta Games drawing closer, all the states appear firmly on course to make a strong impression in Benin. The blend of proper planning, athlete readiness, and positive energy points to highly competitive games as they look to showcase their sporting depth and talent on the Niger Delta stage.

The Games are scheduled to be held from February 20-27. Bayelsa emerged overall champions of the first edition held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in April 2025.