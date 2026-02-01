A’Ibom: Ohanaeze Urges Igbos To Obtain PVCs Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Akwa Ibom State, Hon Kayceey Chidiadi, has strongly advised Ndigbo living in the thirty-one Local Government Areas of the state to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise and ensure they obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chidiadi made this call in his first expanded Executive/ Stakeholders meeting of the year, held yesterday at the Ohanaeze Secretariat, Uyo, Akwa ibom state.

The President emphasises that the PVC is the most vital tool for every citizen to exercise their constitutional right to vote, vote for and shape the future of our nation.

According to him, “As the 2027 elections approach, this is a crucial time for Ndigbo living in Akwa Ibom to be fully prepared and politically empowered, as it will help in restoring the dignity and respect of Ndigbo in the state.

He enumerated the benefits of having a voter’s card to include being used as an Identity card, stressing that it will also help the bearer in benefiting from so many government programs like the elderly monthly stipends, grants and so many other benefits.

In his words, “It has been observed in recent weeks that Ndigbo are recording a very low turnout in the ongoing voter registration process in the state”.

The President expresses deep concern over the trend and urgently tasks all eligible citizens, particularly Igbo Indigenes of 18 years and above, to come out en masse and get registered.

He informed the stakeholders to promptly contact the Chairman / Presidents of each Chapter in their local government areas or any Executive of Ohanaeze in the state or at most the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Akwa Ibom for prompt action if anyone encounters any difficulties or challenges during the registration process.

He further appealed to leaders and stakeholders to avail themselves to provide proper guidance and assistance to ensure that no eligible voter of Igbo Origin is excluded.

The President reiterates that participation in the democratic process begins with voter registration, and calls on all sons and daughters of Ndigbo to take this call seriously for the sake of their future, the development of the state in particular and the nation in general.

He announced that the state Executive Council of Ohaneze Ndigbo will embark on sensitisation visits in all the 31 Local government areas to ensure adequate coverage of the state, adding that he has put up three committees for the Senatorial districts to effectively accomplish the role.

The President also used the opportunity provided by the meeting to announce to Ndigbo that the Promise-keeping Governor of Akwa Ibom state has graciously redeemed his financial Promise during the Igbo Unity day celebration held on 15th November, 2025.

He promised that Ndigbo living in Akwa Ibom state will reciprocate the Governor’s benevolence at the appropriate time.

Other speakers include the SSA on Technical Matters, Engr Charles Okorie, who advised Ndigbo to leverage on the all-inclusive and benevolent leadership of Governor Umo Eno to solidify the age-long record as the most populous non-indigenous tribe in Akwa Ibom state.

He urges Igbos to reciprocate the cordial relationship between the government of Akwa Ibom state and Ndigbo through their consistent support for the progress of the state.

Also speaking, QS Ochemba Lee M, Director in Clad Construction Ltd, expressed delight at the Proactive leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Akwa Ibom state.

He advised Ndigbo to see Governor Umo Eno as a bridge builder and close ally who has provided a conducive environment for business to thrive In the state.

Hon Emmanuel Ogbole, the SSA to the governor on Non-Indigenes, harped on the need for Ndigbo to register on the ongoing APC E-registration.

The Ohanaeze President, in his response, assured the SSA and other Stakeholders of adequate and timely dissemination of the information to various chapters since time is of the essence.

He appealed to the leadership of the APC to give ample time for more Igbos in the state to formally register, as the information is coming to them rather too late to meet up.

Eze CYC Umeakuka and Eze Udo Barth Okpala were among the personalities who eulogised the milestones recorded so far by Governor Umo Eno’s administration and called for continuous support for his government to succeed.

The well-attended meeting had in attendance, State Executive Council, the 31 Local government Chapter Chairmen, Women’s wing Executives, Youth Wing Executives, Patrons, Elders Ndi Eze and many stakeholders.