A’Ibom N’West Endorses Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno For 2027 Elections

Stakeholders of the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno to continue in their current positions beyond 2027.

The endorsement, which took place at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area, was confirmed in a statement on Monday by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President.

A motion for the endorsement was moved by Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, and seconded by Mfon Idung, member representing Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency.

In his address, Akpabio, who hosted the meeting, urged party members to work in unity and support the ongoing voter registration drive to consolidate development gains. He emphasized that synergy between the federal and state governments was vital for delivering democracy dividends to Akwa Ibom people.

Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong, alongside Ukpong-Udo, attributed the state’s peace and stability to collaboration between Akpabio and Governor Eno. Hon. Aniekan Akpan also lauded their partnership, saying Akwa Ibom was on course for greater progress.

The meeting drew wide participation from members of the National and State Assemblies, local government chairmen, and party leaders across the senatorial district.