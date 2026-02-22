A’Ibom: Notorious Suspected Armed Robber Arrested

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, in a sustained crackdown on violent crime, have arrested a suspected notorious armed robber who had been terrorizing residents along Abak Road and its environs in Uyo Local Government Area.

The arrest followed credible intelligence that led to the apprehension of one Abraham Etuk “M” at about 11:30 a.m. on 20th February 2026.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is a member of a criminal gang allegedly responsible for a series of attacks and robberies targeting unsuspecting residents within the Abak Road axis and surrounding areas.

According to her:

“A search conducted on the suspect at the point of arrest led to the recovery of the following exhibits: three mobile phones, one machete, and one locally made pistol.”

She added that the suspect is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing gang members and recover additional operational weapons. He will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, reiterated the Command’s unwavering resolve to rid Akwa Ibom State of criminal elements and ensure the safety of lives and property.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue partnering with the Police by providing timely and credible information.