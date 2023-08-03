A’Ibom Notorious Armed Robber Killed In Gun Duel With Police

One of the most deadly armed robbers in the Akwa Ibom State Police Command wanted list, who are also responsible for the murder of about 13 persons, and shooting of about twenty-two (22) others, Wisdom Sunday Akpan has been killed after an exchange of fire with police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP ODIKO MacDON disclosed this in a statement made available to Journalists 0n Thursday evening in Uyo.

According to the statement, “The notorious criminal has dispossessed innocent Akwa Ibomites, mostly Residents of Ikot Ambang, Ikot Efun, Ikot Inuan, Itak, Ikot Osukpong, Okobo Ibiono, etc in Ibiono LGA and parts of Uyo LGA of the monies running into millions of naira and valuable properties.

He was neutralised by Operatives of the Command’s Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team while he was out for the operation.

“The said Wisdom, who shot at Police Operatives while attempting to arrest him, is a remnant of a dreaded armed robbery gang, led by the late Malachi Uwem Friday. On 22nd July, he murdered one Nsikan Vincent Udo of Ikot Inua village at Ikot Efun junction and made away with his new Q-link motorcycle.

“On the 8th of July, he shot and injured one Jesse Johnson and two others in a POS Shop at Ikot Ambang junction. while on the 5th of the same month, he shot and maimed one Augustina Dominic at her Supermarket.

“Many POS Operators, filling Stations, Supermarket Owners, market Men and Women have been dispossessed of millions of naira by Wisdom who succeeded in spreading a lot of fear before meeting his Waterloo.”

The statement highlighted that exhibits recovered from him include a locally reconstructed pump Action with the look of an AK-47, cartridges, a Q-link motorcycle, assorted charms, and a mask among others”

“The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has warned criminal elements in the State to leave the State immediately or get ready to dance to the new song.

“The CP has thanked good Citizens of the State who have trusted the Police with useful information. While calling for more collaboration to keep Akwa Ibom State safer, he has commended the relentless efforts of Officers and Men of the Command, especially SWAT and F-Division, Ikot Ambang for a job well done”.