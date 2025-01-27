A’Ibom: Navy Arrests Two Suspects Over Petrol Theft

Share

The Nigerian Navy personnel, Forward Operating Base situated in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has arrested two individuals over the alleged theft of 2,100 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel.

The Commanding Officer, Capt. Aliyu Abdullahi, made this known while handing over the suspects and items recovered to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), in Ibaka on Monday.

Speaking on the operation, Abdullahi said that navy personnel apprehended the suspects at about 7:45 pm on Jan. 24, while on a routine patrol along the Mbo River area.

According to him, during the patrol, naval personnel intercepted a wooden boat carrying over 2,100 Liters of petrol, carefully concealed under cargos such as bread, fruits and bags of cassava flakes among others.

The commanding officer said that the intention of the suspects was to smuggle the product from Nigeria into the Republic of Cameroon.

He added that under the watch of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the FOB IBAKA would remain committed to fighting waterway crime.

Abdullahi said it would be impossible for maritime crimes to continue in the waterways and coastal areas of Akwa Ibom.

“We shall continue to detect criminals and their activities within the nation’s waterways through the use of advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence.

“Individuals or groups involved in smuggling or any form of criminal activity within Nigeria’s waters should desist immediately,” he said.`

While receiving the suspects and Items, the state’s assistant superintendent of the NSCDC, Willie Emediong, said the corps would prosecute the suspects after thorough investigations on the matter.

