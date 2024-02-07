A’Ibom: Navy Arrests 17 Suspects For Illegal Fishing Activities, Impound Vessel

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area has said that it has arrested 17 suspects and a vessel for illegal fishing activities in the state.

The Base Operating Officer, Commander Daniel Onyemaeze disclosed this while handing over the suspects and the vessel to the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture on Wednesday.

He explained that the Navy received an intelligence report on Tuesday, Jan. 23rd 2024 at about 7:45 in the morning for illegal trawling activities within 2 nautical miles of Nigerian Continental Shelf and Automatic Identification System Infraction by MFV TOKE II in Calabar Channel.

He noted that the suspect was swiftly intercepted and arrested by her gunboat on routine patrol.

“As at the time of arrest, MFV TOKE II had 17 crew with 13 Nigerians and 4 Ghanaians onboard and was laden with 150 bags of fish, 100 packs of shrimps and 20 loosed fishes in her two cold rooms all gotten from illicit trawling activities,” Onyemaeze stated.

He said investigations revealed that the vessel departed Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) Commandant jetty Kirikiri, Lagos state for fishing activities on 29th of Nov. 2023.

“And had spent a total of 55 days at sea at the time it was arrested by FOB, Ibaka patrol boat.

“However, during its operations, it was observed through its own surveillance to have engaged in illicit fishing activities and consequently arrested.

“In view of the aforementioned, the Base was directed by Naval Headquarters to hand over the vessel to the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

Onyemaeze warned fishing vessels not to be found engaging in fishing activities, within two nautical miles of the Nigerian Continental Shelf, use operational Automatic Identification System (AIS), the right size of fishing nets and monthly Naval Headquarters approval for all fishing vessels in Nigerian waters.

Receiving the suspects and vessel, Mrs Stella Anuforo, Fisheries Officer, at the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture in Calabar thanked the Nigerian Navy for securing the maritime environment.

She said the department would further investigate the suspects and take necessary actions.