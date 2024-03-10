A’Ibom: Navy Arrests 10 Suspected Oil Thieves, Hands Over To EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Command, Akwa Ibom State has disclosed that it has commenced an investigation into ten persons handled over to it’s by the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka over alleged oil thieves.

This was contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph by the FCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

According to Oyewale, the suspects, who allegedly operated without proper permissions, were captured by the Navy while aboard the ship MT Queen Hansal, which was loaded with 100 metric tonnes of petroleum products.

Furthermore, he stated that during the handover of the apprehended suspects and exhibits to the EFCC, the Commanding Officer of FOB, Captain Uche Aneke, reiterated that the Navy will continue to carry out its responsibility to ensure that Akwa Ibom State remains unfavourable to oil thieves.

The statement revealed, “The vessel MT Queen Hansal was involved in suspicious activities along the Exxon Mobil oil field at position Lat 04’12’ 956 N, Long 007’40’ 186 ‘E’, as it switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS).

The Nigerian Navy, during its task, apprehended the ship, and the vessel along with the 10 crew members were arrested by NNS OJI on December 28, 2023, during an inspection. They were subsequently brought to the base on December 30, 2023.”

Upon collecting the suspects and items on behalf of the EFCC, Deputy Superintendent of the EFCC, DSE Ayuba Zira, expressed gratitude to the Navy and stressed that a comprehensive investigation would be done, with any responsible individuals prosecuted accordingly.

“We want to assure the public that the EFCC is going to investigate this conclusively, and everyone found culpable will face justice. The Command will continue to collaborate with the Navy to sanitize our oil industry and waterways,” he stated.