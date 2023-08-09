A’Ibom Moves To Overhaul Health Sector, Embarks On Inspection, Evaluation Of Facilities

Determined to ensure quality delivery of health care services to people in the state in line with the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, has embarked on aggressive inspection, monitoring, and evaluation of government-owned health facilities across the State.

The Commissioner, accompanied by his team who visited several government healthcare facilities yesterday warned all Medical Superintendents, doctors, nurses, and staff of the Government’s zero tolerance for laxity, incompetence, absenteeism, and dereliction of duty.

He reminded the hospital workers of their overall mission of fostering and delivering effective, efficient, quality, and people-friendly healthcare services which constitute a major part of the ARISE Agenda of Governor Eno.

Prof. Umoh strongly frowned at the tendency where so many costly high quality and functional medical machines and equipment acquired by Government would not be put to use or be under-utilized in the hospitals.

He directed Medical Superintendents of General Hospitals particularly at Awa and Ikot Ekpene to immediately set up and put to use all the medical machines and equipment supplied to the hospitals for better service delivery to the patients.

The Commissioner stressed that a good number of patients would patronize the hospitals if the Management and staff put up the right attitude and passion for the work by making sure that available resources are optimally harnessed and coordinated towards adequate satisfaction of patients.

Prof. Umoh, on his visit to most General and Cottage Hospitals, registered his displeasure over their poor and unhygienic state and mandated respective Heads to ensure that their facilities are always kept clean and orderly.

On his inspection visit to the General Hospital, Ibiaku Ntok Okpo in Ikono Local Government Area, he paid a courtesy call to the Executive Chairman of the Council, Hon. Nyakno Uwemedimo Okoibu, and solicited his collaboration with the Medical Superintendent of the hospital at keeping the health facility as clean as the Council Headquarters in view of their proximity.

Hospitals and health facilities that have so far been captured by the inspection, monitoring, and evaluation radar of the Commissioner included General Hospitals at Awa, Ikot Ekpene, Eket, and Ibiaku Ntok Okpo.

Other health facilities visited by the Health Commissioner were: Cottage Hospital, Ikot Ekpene Udo in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area; Union Cottage Hospital, Asong in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area; ongoing construction of the main Administrative Block and the Accident and Emergency Block of the State Teaching Hospital at Awa in ONNA Local Government Area; and Dental Centre under construction at Immanuel General Hospital, Eket.

Also part of the inspection team from the Ministry for the exercise which kick-started yesterday was: the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Patrick Eshiet; the Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Mrs. Stella Etokakpan; Director, Medical Services Directorate, Dr. Augustine Udoh; and Director, Nursing Services Directorate, Mrs. Ekaette Akan.