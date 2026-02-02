A’Ibom: Motorists, Cyclists Driving One-Way To Face Arrest, Prosecution-Police

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has issued a stern warning to motorists, commercial drivers, tricyclists, motorcyclists, and cyclists who deliberately drive against the flow of traffic (popularly known as one-way driving) on roads across the state to desist immediately or face arrest and prosecution.

The command, in a press statement made available to journalists on Sunday endorsed by DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of traffic violations involving road users who unlawfully operate against traffic, thereby endangering their own lives, the lives of other road users, and public safety.

According to the statement, “Driving against traffic constitutes a gross violation of traffic regulations and remains a major cause of road crashes, injuries, loss of lives, and damage to property