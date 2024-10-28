A’Ibom: More Widows Receive Compassionate Homes From Eno In Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim Communities

Share

Two homeless widows from Ibiakpan Akanawan Village in Ikot Ekpene and Ukana Nsasak Village in neighbouring Essien Udim Local Government Area respectively, on Saturday, became house owners, after becoming the latest beneficiaries of Governor Umo Eno’s compassionate homes programme.

Madam Mfon Sunday Udo, a trader who lost her husband over 20 years ago, had been living in deplorable conditions with her two children and five grandchildren in a collapsed shack, which exposed the family to weather and health challenges.

Mrs Aniema Usen Udoh, a widow of over two decades from the state opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), also received a fully-furnished two-bedroom bungalow.

Represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security, General Koko Essien rtd, the Governor handed over the house documents and a business support grant of N500,000 to each of the beneficiaries.

The Governor re-emphasized that his Administration will continue to work for the rural people, with a focus on uplifting their wellbeing, stressing that the Compassionate Homes, like all of his other programmes, aim to benefit Akwa Ibomites irrespective of party affiliation, as he remains Governor for all Akwa Ibomites.

The Governor, who was accompanied by the Honourable Commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Frank Archibong, and Science and Digital Economy, Prof Imoh Moffat, was warmly welcomed by a diverse gathering of stakeholders, including members of the House of Assembly representing the respective State Constituencies, Local Government Chairmen, and stakeholders from both the APC and PDP, emphasizing unified support for the Governor’s initiatives.

Speaking at the two venues on the project, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Humanitarian Services, Prince Nsikanabasi Umoekpo, described the Governor as a compassionate leader whose projects have made a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals. He said the Arise compassionate home is fully furnished, equipped with solar-powered water supply and 24-hour electricity supply.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs. Eno Ime Akpan, appreciated the Governor for his kind gesture to vulnerable families across the state and prayed for God to continue to bless the Governor and his entire family.

In her response in Ikot Ekpene, the visibly elated beneficiary, Madam Mfon Sunday Udo, who, alongside her children and grandchildren, marvelled at their new reality, expressed gratitude to Governor Umo Eno for the gesture while praying for God’s unending blessings upon the Governor and his family.

The brief presentation ceremony featured goodwill messages from stakeholders, including Hon. Jerry Otu and Hon. Nsikak Ekong, who appreciated the Governor for his compassionate disposition.

They also appreciated the Governor for the approved international market in the area and assured the Governor of continuous support

The beneficiary in Essien Udim, Madam Aniema Usen Udoh, who has five children, appreciated the Governor for her new home, and for wiping away her tears.

Similarly, her visibly elated son, Udomfreke Usen, said he didn’t believe when he was told that the Governor wanted to build them a house. He said he had advised the mother that they should be careful so that they don’t end up destroying their former thatched house and leaving them stranded.

He said, though he is a member of an opposition party, the APC, he will vote for Governor Umo Eno wholeheartedly to return for a second term.

In their separate goodwill messages, stakeholders from the area including; Member of the State House of Assembly, Hon Prince Akpabio, Commissioner for Power, Engr Camilius Umoh, Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon Ntiedo Usoro and the Immediate Past Transition Chairman of the area, Dr Anthony Luke, appreciated Governor Eno for his compassionate leadership and inclusive style.

The Governor had over the weekend, commenced the second phase of inauguration of compassionate homes with the handing over to a widow, Mrs. Christiana Michael Tom, of Atan village in Ikot Ekpene, a fully-furnished Arise Compassionate home.

