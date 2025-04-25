A’Ibom Monarchs Warn Socio-Cultural Groups Against Encroachment

Share

The Ifim Ibom Ibibio, the apex traditional institution of the Ibibio ethnic group in Akwa Ibom State, has cautioned socio-cultural organizations, particularly Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio, against assuming or projecting roles and titles that are constitutionally and customarily reserved for traditional institutions.

In a press release issued on Friday in Uyo, the Supreme Council of Ibibio Traditional Rulers expressed disapproval of a report published by the Ibom Nation Newspaper in its April 21st–27th, 2025 edition, titled “Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio: A Salute From The Ancestral Thrones – Celebrating The 61st Floor Of Divine Purpose.”

The statement, signed by the Chairman of Ifim Ibom Ibibio and Paramount Ruler of Ibiono Ibom, HRM Okuku Ime Udousoro Inyang, and the Secretary and Paramount Ruler of ONNA, HRM Edidem Raymond T. Inyang, described the publication as “misleading” and “inappropriate,” particularly in its reference to Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio as an “ancestral throne” and its officers as “spiritual fathers of the Ibibio race.”

“We wish to state clearly that socio-cultural bodies are not traditional institutions under the customary laws prevalent in our land,” the release emphasized.

“It is wrong, perverse, and ill-intentioned to allude to such organizations the status of ‘Ancestral Thrones’ or refer to their officials as ‘spiritual fathers of the Ibibio race.’”

The Council clarified that only traditional rulers who are legitimately installed under customary law and recognized by government are custodians of the culture, traditions, and sacred institutions of the Ibibio people.

“Traditional rulers remain the spiritual fathers of the people. As gatekeepers and overseers of ancestral thrones, their authority and responsibility are rooted in the customs and values that govern Ibibio land.”

The apex traditional body advised all socio-cultural organizations to respect the established boundaries between cultural activism and traditional leadership, warning that continued misrepresentation could mislead the public and distort the fabric of Ibibio customary law.

“We urge socio-cultural bodies to employ an understanding of the sacred facts and accordingly toe the path of decorum in all their activities to avoid assumptions that may distort known customary laws, traditional norms, and rules.”

