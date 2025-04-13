A’Ibom Monarch Lauds Eno On New Telegraph, Leadership Awards

Share

The Village Head of Ekpri Nsukara Offot in Uyo Local Government Area, Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo, has congratulated the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, on the excellence awards conferred on him by New Telegraph and Leadership newspapers.

Eteidung Asikpo said the special awards like many other accolades Governor Eno has received from media houses and notable organisations across Nigeria are clear acknowledgements of his outstanding performance in office.

Speaking during an interview in his palace in Ekpri Nsukara Offot on Sunday, the royal father said Governor Eno, through his insightful development blueprint, the ARISE Agenda, has made the people of the state feel the unprecedented impact of his leadership.

He said, “We in Ekpri Nsukara Offot are very happy about this latest ‘Governor of the Year’ award by New Telegraph and Leadership newspapers.

“The awards, like several others already conferred on His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, prove that he is working diligently to serve the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“He focuses on governance without allowing distractions, ensuring full implementation of the ARISE Agenda.

“We love him for the life-touching projects he is executing across the state. He has indeed brought peace and unity. Governor Umo Eno is truly a servant leader.”

On the state of affairs in Ekpri Nsukara Offot, Eteidung Asikpo, a government-certified village head, urged indigenes to shun mischief makers who fabricate falsehoods and make unfounded allegations against the village leadership.

He cited a recent incident involving one Udeme Eyo Asuquo, who claims to be the Secretary of Voice of Liberation Network, a group unknown in the village.

According to the royal father, Asuquo appeared on TangSio FM on March 10, 2025, to make defamatory remarks against him and the village leadership in an attempt to cause disaffection.

He commended the indigenes for rejecting the false claims.

Eteidung Asikpo said that the said Udeme Eyo Asuquo does not reside in Ekpri Nsukara Offot and described his radio comments as utterly false, concocted, and ridiculous.

“Here in Ekpri Nsukara Offot, no one’s rights or possessions are trampled upon or compromised. It is therefore wrong for anyone who doesn’t even live in our village to go on air and falsely accuse others,” he said.

The royal father reiterated that the village council under his leadership will continue to uphold peace, unity, security, and progress.

He advised all indigenes and residents to live in harmony and go about their lawful businesses without fear or rancor.

