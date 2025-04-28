A’Ibom: Monarch Commended For Peaceful Leadership

Share

Stakeholders of Ekpri Nsukara Offot Village Council and residents of the community in Akwa Ibom State have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of their village head, Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo.

Rising from an enlarged community meeting held on Sunday at the Palace of the Village Head, the Village Council — comprising heads and representatives of the five families of Ekpri Nsukara Offot, youth leaders, residents, and members of the association of motorcyclists — affirmed that Eteidung Asikpo has performed excellently since his ascension as village head in May 2023.

Present at the meeting were the Chairman of the Village Council, Morris Silas Bassey, and the Secretary, Elder Domingo Bassey Etim; family heads and representatives including Obong Eniefiok Paul Peter (Nung Udo Akpakpan), Obong Effiong Henry (Nung Abasi-Imoh), Obong Francis Nyong (Nung Essang), Obong Michael Jerome (Nung Ukpong), and Matthias Asuquo Akpan (Nung Okpo); as well as the Village Youth President, Emmanuel Pius Okon.

Also in attendance were members of the Association of Motorcyclists in Ekpri Nsukara Offot, led by their Chairman, Comrade Ekemini Ekpe Jonah, and Secretary, Comrade Christian Edmond. Among the residents present was Elder Ekanem Akpan, a long-term resident of over 30 years.

The stakeholders condemned a recent “concocted, perverse, and ill-intentioned” allegation against Eteidung Asikpo’s leadership by one Mr. Udeme Eyo Asuquo, who posed as Secretary of Voice of Liberation Uyo (MPCS) Ltd.

They clarified that the recent conflict among members of the association of motorcyclists on Thursday, April 17, 2025, was not a cult clash, nor was it instigated or sponsored by Eteidung Asikpo’s leadership as falsely alleged by Mr. Asuquo in his publication titled, “How the village head of Ekpri Nsukara Offot Village, Uyo L.G.A., Akwa Ibom State is using his ‘cult boys’ to attack innocent indigenes: A call for serious action from the authorities.”

Contrary to that insinuation, the Chairman and Secretary of the Association of Motorcyclists, Jonah and Edmond, explained that the altercation was caused by a disgruntled motorcyclist, Mr. Okokon Okon Sampson, who invaded their park with associates, seeking to illegally dissolve the duly constituted interim executive by ringing a bell and declaring the Exco dissolved — an action immediately rebuffed by members.

They revealed that Mr. Sampson’s disruptive move led to a scuffle, during which he and a few others sustained injuries.

They further clarified that Mr. Sampson is not a registered member of the association and, therefore, lacked the legal standing to seek any executive position.

Following the incident, Mr. Sampson was taken to the Village Hall at Mission Road, where a Village Council meeting was underway. Demonstrating compassion, Eteidung Asikpo calmed tensions and graciously provided funds for the injured parties to receive immediate medical treatment.

The community expressed dismay that such an isolated motorcyclist dispute could be twisted by Mr. Asuquo into malicious accusations against the traditional institution, labeling it a “den of criminals.”

The Village Council and stakeholders further alleged that Mr. Asuquo and his cohorts were driven by lingering resentment over their unsuccessful bid to have their preferred candidate installed as Village Head in May 2023.

They emphasized that it is ultimately God who appoints kings, not man, and that Otuekong Emem Denis Asikpo’s selection had been ratified by the Kingmakers of Ekpri Nsukara Offot and officially recognized by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

They declared, “There is no vacancy in our Village Headship stool. Enough is enough!”

The stakeholders recalled that Mr. Asuquo had previously petitioned the police authorities in Abuja, but failed to substantiate his claims when summoned before a panel — further evidence, they said, of his intention to discredit the Village Head.

“We advise them, in their own interest, to desist from serial blackmail against Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo and instead join hands with others to promote peace and development in our community,” the Village Council said.

