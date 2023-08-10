A’Ibom Mob Sets Tricycle, Robbery Suspects On Fire

A mob murdered two alleged robbers on Wednesday in the Udo Obio neighbourhood of Iboko in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

According to information obtained by New Telegraph, the two suspects were part of a three-person gang that robbed commuters and residents of their goods as they were travelling to work.

Based on reports, the three criminals used a tricycle to steal some passengers before being pursued.

One of them, who is still at large, allegedly got off the bike and ran away, while the other two were apprehended and put on fire right away, along with the trike they were using.

Nnamso Inyang, an area resident, confirmed the development in a phone conversation with our correspondent.

Inyang said, “By the time I came outside, they were burning two people. They were accused of stealing from commuters. They used a tricycle to rob commuters of their phones this morning.

“As they were driving away, some people who were chasing them pushed their tricycle and the tricycle had a minor crash. So, they stepped out of the tricycle and attempted to run. They were pursued and were eventually caught.”

Another eyewitness, Iboro Wilson, said thieves had been terrorising residents of the area lately.

“Yes, it happened this morning. They were caught after they had robbed some people of their valuables and were burnt to death,” he said.

Pictures that went viral on social media showed the tricycle and the suspects burning while some persons were watching from a safe distance.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Ogbeche-Macdon, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware of it. I don’t have the information,” Ogbeche-Macdon simply said.