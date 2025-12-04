A’Ibom Liquidates Inherited Commercial Bank Loans

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance, Emem Bob, has disclosed that the state is no longer indebted to any commercial banks as Governor Umo Eno has cleared all the inherited loans from the previous administration in the state.

Bob announced this yesterday during a press conference in Uyo to clear public perception on the financial health of the present administration in Akwa Ibom state.

Bob, who was accompanied by the Chairman of Akwa Ibom state Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS) Sir Okon Okon and Commissioner of Information Dr Aniekan Umanah, explained that out of N79.496 billion loan borrowed by previous administration and paid good chunk of the loan before their exit in 2023.

“Pastor Umo Eno has settled N34.533b balance giving the state what he described as no debt status with any commercial bank . “As at May 29, 2023, when the present administration took office, it inherited a commercial bank debt of N34.533 billion, being the outstanding portion of a N79.496 billion loan previously contracted.

“The current administration neither acquired any of these loans nor took new ones, but assumed responsibility for the outstanding debt to safeguard the state’s credit standing and free resources for developmental priorities.

“After a detailed review and negotiations, the administration of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, PhD, cleared the entire debt as at November 2025, paying a total of N39.831 billion, comprising N34.533 billion principal and N5.298 billion interest, which covered borrowing costs and accrued penalties”, Bob said.

The Finance Commissioner also addressed the loan incurred by Ibom Power Company from Afreximbank and explained that the loan dates back to the previous administration.

“Of the outstanding $7.8 million, the present government has so far repaid about N3.5 billion, demonstrating commitment to protecting the strategic asset and preventing receivership”, he added.