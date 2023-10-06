A’Ibom LG Partners Foundation For More Development

The Chairman of Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has assured the Wodiong Senie Foundation of the readiness of the council to work with them to attract more dividends of democracy to the people of the area.

The Chairman, Mrs Akon Michael made the remarks on Friday when the Co-founder and Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs Joanna Owodiong-Idemeko led Ikot Ukop Women Association on a courtesy visit to the council chairman at the council secretariat nung udoe.

The Council boss who expressed gladness to receive the group maintained that their visit is timely and will help each other synergies for greater achievements in the council area.

According to the Chairman, “I am glad that your visit is not for praise singing of government achievements but for a good and positive reason which is to explore common grounds to help enhance the wellbeing of our people”.

She expressed deep-seated gratitude to Mrs. Joanna Owodiong-Idemeko for the initiative in organizing such a wonderful group for the growth of the village and the local government at large.

She encouraged the women to stand in their faith and hold onto unity, love, and patience, as well as stand for their rights, adding that the future must always be approached with optimism.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman, Hon. Edidiong Inyang, who was present to receive the women, thanked them for the initiative of coming together to build a formidable group. He counselled them to remain focused on their objectives of promoting unity and the development of their community.

Speaking earlier, the women led by the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs Owodiong-Idemeko commended the Chairman for the work she is doing and specifically thanked her for the various development programmes that have flooded Ibesikpo-Asutan since the emergence of the Pastor Umo Bassey Eno led administration.

“We wish also to thank you for opening your doors wide to receive members of the Association, the Association will strive to be an example to other community-based women’s organizations in the state” she added.

The Association informed the Chairman, that during the last general elections, Ikot Ukop voted Pastor Umo Bassey Eno and the PDP with over 80% of votes cast.

They highlighted that the rice sent by the government recently to all villages as palliative to cushion the severe economic pressure faced by Nigerians was well received and distributed according to guidelines set by the government.

The women asked that Ikot Ukop should not be forgotten as the government continues to dispense its development programmes.

Addressing Journalists after a fruitful outing with the council chairmen, the women of Ikot Ukop village, Okop Ndua Erong, Asutan in the Ibesikpo/Asutan Local government area in unison described themselves as so blessed to have a “woman whose virtue can be compared to that of Dorcas in the Bible and whose courage is in the likeness of Deborah”, Mrs. Joanna Owodiong-Idemeko as their pillar of strength and source of hope in the past few years.

According to the women, “The women of this village have been elevated and thoroughly enlightened, courtesy of the Wodiong Senie Foundation, a community-based not-for-profit organisation set up in 2017 by Mrs Owodiong-Idemeko and her husband, former oil executive with ExxonMobil and a frontline PDP stakeholder in the State”.

Our correspondent gathered that the Ikot Ukop Women Association was formed through the facilitation and sponsorship of the Foundation to unite the women of Ikot Ukop into a self-development and community development focused-group.

Moments after the visit, the Ikot Ukop Womem Association led by their Promoter and sponsor Mrs Joanna Owodiong-Idemeko visited the Tropicana Mall in Uyo as part of the initiative to bring the rural women to see and enjoy urban facilities.

The elated women who experienced such exposure for the first time during the visit to the Mall were provided with a Free Eye Checkup at Soteria Eye Clinic, including a visit to Market Square to experience a modern shopping spree.

Some dashed to cruise on the Escalator, visited the Cinema and generally moved around the Mall window shopping while many enjoyed the beautiful experience of a relaxing massage on the Massage Chair at the Mall.

They have also seen munching popcorn a popular pastime snack in the cinema which they enjoyed on their way back home.