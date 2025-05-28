A’Ibom LG Boss Canvasses Reconciliation, Peace To Boost Devt

Share

The Chairman of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Samuel Nteogwujia, has urged the people of Okoroinyong to embrace peace, reconciliation and unconditional love for one another in order to boost security and development in the area.

Nteogwujia said there was need for the people of the council area to live harmoniously and to uphold peace at all times, noting that it is only such atmosphere that development can spread fast.

The council boss, who made the appeal during the inauguration of new members of the Community Development Council CDC to administer the community for three years, also appealed for cooperation among the CDC members.

He also urged the CDC members to cooperate effectively with Village Heads and Chiefs-in-Council, and to also harmonize all youth groups into one youth group.

Nteogwujia equally urged them to coordinate community activities with companies located within the community and community territories; dissolve all other factions in the community, and to withdraw all court cases.

