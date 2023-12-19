A’Ibom Lawyer Arrested Over Domestic Violence In Viral Video

The operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command have confirmed the arrest of one lawyer, Ekeere Ebong on the allegation of wife battery.

The State Command Public Relations Officer, Macdon Odiko who disclosed this on Monday in a statement made available to New Telegraph noted that Ebong, a resident of plot 40, L line, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, can be seen in a viral video assaulting and dehumanizing his wife.

The incident resulted in the wife sustaining various grievous injuries as he was alleged to be a habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife, saying he has been that way over the years.

“As an agency saddled with the protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order, we cannot allow Ebong to continue this flagrant abuse of human rights.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, acting on the advice of the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy, ordered the arrest of the suspect to prevent murder and breakdown of law and order.

“The commissioner has warned perpetrators of violent crimes in the state to desist forthwith while urging family members to endeavour to resolve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violent attacks,” Odiko said.