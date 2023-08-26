A’Ibom Lawmakers Demand Relocation Of Uyo Dumpsite

…say 2200 tons of refuse dumped daily menace to the community

A member representing Uyo State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon Uwemedimo Asuquo in partnership with his colleagues has called on the appropriate authorities to help relocate the dumpsite along Uyo village road to a more suitable site.

Asuquo said he would see to the logical conclusion of the removal process to ensure the safety of the lives of his constituents and the environs.

The Uyo lawmaker said this during an interview with Journalists shortly after plenary on Friday where he presented a motion on the need for the relocation of the current dumpsite.

The motion, as moved, was seconded by the member for Mkpat Enin State Constituency, Hon. Uwem Imo-Ita during plenary.

It was on record that this motion was first presented by the Member representing Nsit Ubium State Constituency who also doubles as the Deputy House leader, Rt. Hon. Otobong Bob, during the 7th Legislative Assembly.

Reading the motion, Hon. Uwemedimo Asuquo, expressed worry that there was no action taken in the 7th assembly after the motion was first brought to the floor.

The lawmaker emphasized that the volume of waste evacuated within the capital city to Uyo Village road dumpsite was increasing on a daily basis to a present record of over 2200 tons per day, thereby contributing to health risks to the public and nearby environs.

He said the heavy-duty trucks conveying the waste have also caused major damage to the road and those broken down along the way have been used as hideouts for criminal activities.

In his words; “proximity of the dumpsite location is critically disturbing Government facilities, including the Government House, State Judiciary headquarters, Uyo Local Government Council, and Nigerian Police ‘A’ Division amongst others”.

Asuquo, solicits for maximum support from his colleagues to ensure that the motion scales through to stop the menace affecting the people negatively within the environment of his constituents.

The legislator stressed the need for the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to work in partnership with the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency(AKSEPWMA) to commence immediate biological methods to evacuate the hazardous pollutants from the environment as well as suggest possible reclamation of the dumpsite at Uyo Village Road.

He further, pleaded with the leadership and members of the Assembly to prevail on the Ministry of Lands to provide lands at designated and conducive locations across the three(3) senatorial districts for the construction of a proper landfill for state dumpsites to enable the relocation of the dumpsite at Uyo Village Road.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elder Udeme Otong, after listening to the reading of the motion referred the matter to the Committee on Environment for further Legislative action.

The Speaker also directed the Committee Chairman to work with the Waste Management Agency and the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure the relocation of the dumpsite from Uyo Village Road takes due process.