A’ibom Launches Command Centre Project To Tackle Criminals

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno yesterday kicked off the construction of a centralized facility designed to digitally manage and oversee security operations in the state.

The Command and Control Centre brings together multiple streams of information, data, and communication channels to provide a comprehensive situational awareness that enables an easier response to various scenarios.

Eno said: “The centre will make our state more uncomfortable and unwelcoming for criminal elements and their cohorts. “It will further provide a one-stop shop for information sharing and awareness on infractions and real time response on security issues.”

According to the governor, safety of life and property remains a key catalyst to attracting investors and tourists to the state.

He said: “We will continue to be intentional about the security and welfare of our people, because that is why they elected us. Funding will not be an issue.

“There will be no variation. We have paid you enough to get this project off the ground and we will pay you as you submit your IPC.”

The location of the project, according to him, is a reminder of his administration’s effort to reclaim part of Dominic Utuk Avenue which has been ravaged by gully erosion.

