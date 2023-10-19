A’Ibom Kick-Starts Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme

The pledge by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom to place a premium on entrepreneurship development has received a boost with the kick-off of the Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme (EAP).

This fulfilled the promise of sponsorship by the Governor to train and empower the 400 registered vendors who attended the maiden Made-In-Akwa Ibom Trade Fair recently.

The training took off smoothly with eager faces, brimming with anticipation and resounding excitement.

The kick-off began with introductory sessions by the Faculty member and team Lead – Pastor Imo-Abasi Jacob, and other Members of the Faculty.

It ended with an evening of cocktails, where the participants and faculty mixed, mingled, connected and raised their glasses to toast to new beginnings which EAP 01 signifies as well as the Arise Agenda.