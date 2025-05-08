A’Ibom Issues Ultimatum To SUBEB Project Contractors

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Government has issued an ultimatum to contractors handling the 2023 State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) intervention projects, mandating that all classroom block constructions be completed by the end of May 2025.

This directive is aimed at enabling the Board to commence the next phase of educational interventions across the State.

Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Anietie Etuk, gave the directive during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects in various Local Government Areas.

He was accompanied by the SUBEB board member in charge of School Services, John Udo, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Essien Ndueso.

Etuk commended Governor Umo Eno for the prompt release of counterpart funds, which has significantly boosted the pace of implementation.

However, he warned that any delay in the completion of current projects would stall the commencement of new ones.

At Comprehensive Secondary School, Nung Obong in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Etuk expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work done by the contractor, Sunday Ituen.

He noted that the project, awarded in February 2025, was completed three weeks earlier and lauded the contractor’s zeal and commitment, recommending him for future projects.

The SUBEB Chairman also expressed displeasure over reports of some headteachers collecting examination fees from primary school pupils in exit classes, stressing that such actions go against the State government’s free education policy.

He emphasized that basic education remains free in Akwa Ibom, warning that any school authority found violating this directive would be sanctioned.

The inspection tour covered schools in Afia Nsit Urua Nko, Nung Obong, Ukat Aran, Ikot Ofiok/Ukat, Oboetim Ikot Ekong, and Obot Ndiya, spanning across Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium Local Government Areas.

Community members and stakeholders at the various project sites expressed appreciation to the state government for its continued commitment to improving the quality of education and learning environments for children across Akwa Ibom State.

Share