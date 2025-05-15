A’Ibom Is Rising Star In African Tourism, Says Onung

Share

Ahead of the forthcoming Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) Tourism Convention, the Senior Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Nkereuwem Onung, has described Akwa Ibom as “a rising star in African tourism.”

Speaking on preparations for the event, which is scheduled to hold in Uyo from May 21 to 24, 2025, Onung—who also serves as the National President of FTAN, the umbrella body for private sector tourism operators—revealed that the convention would feature the FTAN Governing Council Meeting, a Tourism Stakeholders Gala, and the Experience Ibom Tour, which will showcase Akwa Ibom’s tourism destinations and rich cultural heritage.

“The choice of Akwa Ibom as host of this all-important council convention is based on its rising profile in the tourism landscape of Africa, and we would like tourism stakeholders to have a firsthand experience of the destination,” Onung said.

He added that “Akwa Ibom State is a rising star in Africa’s tourism landscape, boasting of a rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty.”

While commending Governor Pastor Umo Eno for the opportunity to serve, Onung highlighted the governor’s notable strides in developing the tourism sector through the ARISE Agenda. He said the state government has promoted peace and security, invested in tourism infrastructure, developed tourism sites, promoted cultural heritage, established a tourism committee, and encouraged public-private partnerships.

According to him, these developments are geared towards boosting tourism, creating jobs, and stimulating economic growth in Akwa Ibom State, with tourism positioned as a key developmental catalyst.

Onung called on tourism stakeholders across the country to take advantage of the state’s hosting of the event to actively participate in the four-day convention. “I also want to use this medium to call on all tourism stakeholders across the nation to participate in the Tourism Stakeholders Gala and Experience Ibom Tour, which will showcase Akwa Ibom’s potential and contribute to Nigeria’s tourism growth,” he said.

“We are open to sponsorships and partnerships of any kind to support the convention, with guaranteed brand visibility. I look forward to fruitful and rewarding collaborations and deliberations,” he concluded.

Share