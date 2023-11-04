A’Ibom Initiates Digital System For Bursary Payment

…Lauds Uniuyo For Impact on Citizens

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has said that the soon-to-be-paid bursary will be digitally processed and paid directly to the beneficiary’s bank account.

The governor made this known while addressing the management team of the University of Uyo, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Uyo.

He said that the digitalization of the bursary payment process is to ensure speed, integrity and ease in disbursement of the funds to deserving students, adding that the government is working towards the timely activation of the process.

He said, “As a government, we are reintroducing the bursary scheme for our tertiary education students. The Ministry is working with universities so that we can perfect the process to make it easier for them. Once they apply and we double-check with the database of the universities or tertiary institutions, we will pay them immediately.”

Governor Eno commended the University of Uyo over the impactful role it has played in furthering the education of Akwa Ibom people and affirmed that the location of the University has been of enormous advantage to its indigenes and the social system.

He said the ARISE Agenda gives priority attention to education especially at the primary level, stressing that it is the desire of the government under his leadership to create a solid foundation at least, at the basic level.

The Governor who has demonstrated a rare commitment to educational development said, “To us as a government, education is one of the major focuses of our ARISE Agenda. We are building model primary schools and we want to train our teachers to ensure that they can deliver the best to our children.

“We are supporting education at the primary level because we believe that if you get it right at that basic level, you will have built a good foundation.”

He lauded the feat recorded by the University of Uyo in upholding the integrity of the institution through the quality of its graduates and readiness to always defend its product.

The Governor who was evidently excited at the visit, said, “I am very proud to be an alumnus of the University of Uyo. I want to thank the University very sincerely for what you did by defending the truth. That was all I asked for and that was my earnest expectation.

“I thank God that the University has a good record-keeping system and stands by its records, it gives us great confidence. I am happy.”

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor and leader of the delegation, Professor Nyaudo Ndaeyo, congratulated Governor Eno on his victory at the last gubernatorial election and at the tribunal.

He commended Governor Eno for his performance so far in office and described him as a worthy ambassador of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor who presented the new UNIUYO Management team to the State Governor expressed the institution’s appreciation to the Governor for his support towards the acquisition of a Certificate of Occupancy for the school, with a waiver on the financial implications.

He used the occasion to invite the State Chief Executive to the institution’s Convocation ceremony slated for the 9th through 11th of November, 2023.