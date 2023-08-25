A’Ibom Information Commissioner, Ememobong Emerges Council Member NIPR

The Commissioner for Information, Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Ini Ememobong MNIPR has emerged council member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Ememobong polled a total of 867 votes, the second highest, next to Dr Sule Yau Sule with a total of 868 to emerge as one of the 17 Governing Council members of the institute.

The election was held between Thursday and Friday morning just after the Annual General Meeting/ Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, tagged Abuja2023, on the theme: “Leadership, Public Relations and Value Creation.

Declaring the winners, Chairman of the electoral committee, Chief Casca Ogosu described the turnout in this year’s election as huge and unprecedented in the history of NIPR.

Ogosu explained that 28 candidates contested for the 17 council membership offices.

“Twenty-nine (29) initially indicated interest, one withdrew and 28 stood for the election with 1050 accredited voters”. He said.

