A’Ibom: Ibeno Community Drums Support For Fg On Coastal Highway

The people of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have staged a solidarity rally to demonstrate their support for the Federal Government’s Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project passing through their territory.

They also hailed the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for standing firm and speaking the truth on the disputed oil-rich Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve.

Clad in white attire, the people defied the scorching sun as they marched through major streets of Ibeno, chanting solidarity songs before converging at the Ibeno Local Government Secretariat. They displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Dialogue, not dispute – Ibeno is for peace,” “Ibeno says yes to coastal highway,” “Peace is our strength,” and “Ibeno is the host of Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve.”

The struggle over ownership of the oil-rich Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve has generated tension and acrimony between the Eket and Ibeno communities, leading to the loss of lives and property. The Eket people had claimed ownership of the reserve, citing the 1918 judgment of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council to support their position.

However, the Akwa Ibom State Government, through the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Uko Udom, SAN, disputed the claim, clarifying that the historic case of Ntiaro and Ikpak v. Ibok Etok Akpan and Edoho Ekid, decided by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in 1918, did not vest ownership of Stubbs Creek land in any ethnic group or community.

This clarification, it was gathered, has cleared misconceptions and doubts surrounding the forest reserve.

Addressing the gathering on Saturday, the Vice Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Area, Pharmacist Ukpong Okon, who represented the Executive Chairman of the council, Mrs Glory Effiong, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for their exemplary leadership, particularly in advancing the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project.

She also commended Governor Umo Eno for his wisdom in handling the disputed Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve, noting that his approach would bring peace and development to the affected communities.

“We appreciate the youths for coming out today in an organised and peaceful manner. We commend our non-violent approach to the issues at hand. I want to thank the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State for his wisdom in handling the matter surrounding the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve.

“I also thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his foresight in initiating the super highway that cuts across Calabar in Cross River State through Akwa Ibom. Ibeno is a hub for investors because of our abundant mineral resources along the coast.

“Over time, there have been several claims across different platforms challenging the ownership of Stubbs Creek. But the government has now come out to tell the whole world the truth, and that should put to rest any lingering misconceptions,” she said.

“We in Ibeno sincerely support the government’s decision to route the super highway through this forest reserve to open up Ibeno land for investment,” Effiong added.

In his remarks, the spokesperson of the Ibeno Elders’ Forum, Barrister Diamond Akpanika, expressed the community’s excitement over the APC-led Federal Government.

He said the rally was organised to celebrate President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno for their leadership qualities.

“Today, you have seen Ibeno people dressed in white, which symbolises peace. This shows that we are peace lovers and peace makers. We are peacefully rallying our support for President Bola Tinubu for constructing the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and for Senate President Godswill Akpabio for ensuring that the highway passes through our land,” he said.

Also speaking, Elder Daniel Sunday, on behalf of critical stakeholders of the community, lauded President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for working together to drive national development.

He also commended Governor Umo Eno for establishing the truth regarding the disputed Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve, which he said had previously generated hostility between Ibeno and neighbouring communities.

“We are here today to appreciate President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for working in synergy to bring development across the country, from which Ibeno will benefit.

“We also appreciate our Governor, Umo Eno, for standing by the truth on the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve. We are peace-loving people. The Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve belongs to the Ibeno people,” he added.