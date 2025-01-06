A’Ibom: IAWPA Appoints Clergy As Eminent Peace Ambassador, Nat’l Men Leader

Share

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has appointed Apostle Elijah Jack, the Lead Pastor of His Divine Redeemed World Ministries in Akwa Ibom State, as an Eminent Peace Ambassador and National Men Leader.

The appointment was announced by the IAWPA’s International Spokesman, Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, on Sunday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Nkweke, in his appointment proclamation, acknowledged Apostle Jack’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, sustainable development, and humanitarian services in Akwa Ibom State and beyond.

He mentioned that as an Eminent Peace Ambassador, Apostle Jack would play a crucial role in advancing the IAWPA’s mission of fostering global peace, tolerance, and understanding, and would also be responsible for organising the International Day of Living Together in Akwa Ibom State on May 16, 2025 as the National Men Leader.

“Apostle Jack will collaborate with IAWPA to promote peace education, peace workshops, and initiatives supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” he said.

Nkweke said that Jack’s appointment as National Men Leader recognises his exceptional leadership skills and ability to mobilize people towards a common goal.

He would coordinate IAWPA’s activities for the men’s forum, promote peace and sustainable development, and support vulnerable communities.

Reacting to the appointment, Apostle Jack,

“Let me say that I am humbled to be noted from among the millions of charitable personalities and peace advocates in the state,” he said.

He thanked IAWPA for the double honour of being appointed as an Eminent Peace Ambassador and National Men leader promising to live up to the expectations of the offices given him.

