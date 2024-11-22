A’Ibom: How We Spent N36bn Received In Two Years – HCDT

Share

The NNPC/MPN JV EMOIMEE Host Community Development Trust (HCDT)on Friday said it has received over N36 billion between 2021 and 2022 for infrastructural and human capacity development in oil-bearing areas in Akwa Ibom state.

Chairman of the Trust, Senator Helen Esuene disclosed this yesterday while presenting her address during the first annual general meeting (AGM) of the Trust which held at the Villa Marina Hotel Eket.

Esuene said that the Trust under her watch has deployed its resources to address the needs and challenges of host communities in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

She disclosed that the EMOIMEE HCDT has engaged in and completed various life-touching projects and intervention programmes in Eastern Obolo, Mbo, Onna, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Eket and Esit local government areas of the state.

She listed the achievements of the Trust to include 1,572 scholarships/bursaries to students in tertiary institutions, 143 secondary school scholarships, 100 ICT training, 150 skill acquisition programmes, and distribution of commercial vehicles to 396 beneficiaries.

Others are the purchase and distribution of 3 ambulances, 8 medical outreach programmes in local government areas, supplies of medicine and drugs to medical centres, provision of improved palm oil seedlings and installation of solar-powered pumps.

According to her, “the EMOIMEE HCDT is currently working at implementing an array of projects earmarked and contained in the 5-year Host Community Development Plan prepared and approved by the Regulator, settlor and respective host communities.

“These projects cover all aspects related to the development of the host communities and its citizens”.

The AGM of the EMOIMEE HCDT was attended by Paramount rulers, stakeholders and representatives of the seven local government areas covered by the Trust.

The stakeholders advised the management of the Trust to invest more in agriculture, small and medium-scale businesses, and skills development among others.

