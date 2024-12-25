A’Ibom: Hoodlums Invade Ibeno Community, Behead 1, Many In Critical Condition

Share

Armed hoodlums believed to be youths from Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State last weekend invaded Ibeno Community, known as Atia village, aka New Barracks, killing one person, and burnt houses, while scores of residents were critically injured.

The hoodlums severed the head of their victim, one Mr Monday Okon from Odio Village in Eket, leaving his headless body behind, while taking away some captives, according to eye witness report gathered by our Correspondents.

Addressing our reporter while on a visit to the community for an on the spot assessment, Mrs Ekaette Okon, said the Invaders decided to kill Monday Okon, an indigene of Eket for working as an informant for Ibeno people, a story collaborated by one of the sons of the late victim.

Speaking further, the eye witness revealed that some hoodlums stormed the community, Atia village aka New Barracks, on Saturday at about 2 p.m and warned that no Christmas activity should take place without their consent.

“They came back again around midnight, fully armed and started burning down houses. They killed one Mr Monday Okon from Odio village in Eket and cut off his head for working against their interest.

They accused him of working and supporting Ibeno people.” She revealed that residents of New Barracks and Ndito Eka Iba wanted to celebrate Christmas with a display of cultural dances and some other activities on Sunday, December 22, but that the attackers had openly warned in the afternoon that such celebration can only take place with their consent, claiming that the two communities belong to Eket Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that about a month ago, the Inua Eyet Ikot Community in Ibeno Local Government Area was deserted after a midnight attack in which property worth millions of naira were destroyed by suspected hoodlums from their neighbouring Esit Eket council area.

Conducting Journalists round the terribly damaged schools, clinics and people’s homes, the emeritus village council chairman, Chief Nta Edyang, lamented that the damaged buildings, farms and other facilities were valued at over N100 million.

According to him, “The sole reason for the latest at – tack is not unconnected with ongoing petrochemical factory project which is being built in our community by BUA group.

The hoodlums claimed our village is their land and even hosted a Flag after the destruction written; ” Ibeno beware, we won’t tolerate your conspiracy with state government to take our land.”

The paramount ruler of Ibeno Owong (Prof) Effiong Archianga, traced the genesis of the serial attacks in Ibeno Communities to the enormous natural resources deposited by God in their domain.

According to the paramount ruler, ” Ibeno is blessed with oil and gas, the entire state is enjoying our wealth, we need peace to coexist and will not tolerate further aggression from our neighbors.

“All the areas they are laying claims to belong to us, if the attack persists, we will defend ourselves, we are warriors and Obollo people. I have appealed to Ibeno youths to remain calm.

I am appealing to Elders, council chairmen of our neighboring council areas to call their youths to order.” The police in Akwa Ibom have confirmed the incident and assured that the situation is under control while investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the perpetrators.

