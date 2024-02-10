A’Ibom Holds Special Thanksgiving Service Sunday

The Government of Akwa Ibom State will on Sunday, February 11 hold a Special Thanksgiving Service at All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket, by 10 am.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

According to him, the Chairman of the planning committee and Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, in his invitation disclosed that the theme of the service is “My heart rejoiceth in the Lord”, from 1 Sam. 2:1-5 and will have Evangelist Gboyega Shitta as the Guest Minister.

The statement partly reads, “The special thanksgiving service is an opportunity to return thanks to God for the successful conclusion of all the cases against the current administration and to seek prayers for guidance throughout the tenure.”

Comrade Ememobong therefore, called on all well-meaning individuals, groups, religious leaders and organizations to be part of the Thanksgiving service