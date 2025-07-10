A’Ibom HCS Commends 2025 Public Service Week Cttee

The Akwa Ibom State Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, has commended the Chairman and members of the Planning Committee for the 2025 Public Service Week for the successful organization of the celebration.

Elder Essien gave the commendation on Tuesday during the official submission of the event report by the committee, led by its Chairman and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Grace Akpan.

“I want to very sincerely thank the committee for a job well done,” Elder Essien said. “You have made the public service of Akwa Ibom State proud. The celebration became a major topic even at the State Executive Council, which resolved that its members attend the activities. The event also enjoyed extensive government-sponsored publicity on national and local TV stations as well as social media platforms.”

He expressed gratitude on behalf of public servants in the state to Governor Pastor Umo Eno for approving the celebration and acknowledged the support of public-spirited individuals whose contributions ensured its success.

Presenting the report, Mrs. Grace Akpan thanked Elder Essien for the confidence reposed in the committee and expressed the members’ willingness to serve whenever called upon.

She extended appreciation to the Dean, College of Permanent Secretaries, Barr. Uduak Eyo-Nsa, and other Permanent Secretaries for their cooperation throughout the week-long event. She also thanked key supporters of the celebration, including the Managing Director of Bulletin Construction, Chief Faysal Harb; General Manager of AK-RUWATSAN, Mr. Saviour Udoh; and Managing Director of Ibom Hotel, Sir Charles Udoh, for their contributions that added colour to the occasion.

The Ad-hoc Committee for the planning and implementation of the 2025 Public Service Week was inaugurated by Elder Essien on Friday, June 20, 2025.