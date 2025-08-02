A’Ibom Has Received Considerable Financial Intervention Under Tinubu – Eno

…defends defection to APC, builds secretariat for party.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Friday paid a strategic visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Secretariat at Ekpo Obot Street, Uyo, as part of his ongoing familiarisation tour following his formal alignment with the National ruling party.

The Governor used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for steering Nigeria through difficult waters and gradually stabilising the economy.

He acknowledged the President’s support for state governments, noting that Akwa Ibom has received considerable financial intervention under the current administration.

“We met over ₦100 billion in unpaid gratuities. Today, we have cleared over ₦70 billion. If I say this government is helping states, please take it from me,” he emphasised.

He went on to describe the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as a statesman with deep concern for the progress of Akwa Ibom.

Governor Eno made it clear that his movement into the APC was thoughtful and deliberate, driven by principle and a long-term vision for the state.

“Today’s visit is part of our ongoing familiarisation with the party,” he stated. “We began by meeting with the structure, stakeholders, and now, the party secretariat—because the party remains supreme. We are not in a hurry. We have started early and will put everything in place.”

According to him, the decision to join the APC was rooted in a shared vision with the President and Senate President for sustainable national growth.

Governor Eno announced plans to build a new APC State Secretariat and inaugurated a committee to oversee the project.

The committee, chaired by Sir Monday Uko, includes the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo; former deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Obong Nsima Ekere; Senator Ita Enang; and Rt. Hon. Uyime Idem.

A three-month timeline was given for the committee to submit its initial report.

Meanwhile, the Governor was quick to clarify that no government funds would be used for the building, calling instead for voluntary donations.

Highlighting the Ward-Based Programme initiated by President Tinubu, the Governor directed that all party members—new and old—return to their wards for proper registration. He emphasised that only those captured in the updated party register would be recognised.

“Don’t sit in Uyo and claim you’ve joined APC,” he said. “Go and show your strength at the ward level. From Monday, we will know who has truly joined this party. I will personally be at my ward in Ikot Ekpene Udo.”

He warned against political posturing, stating that no new ward leaders have been appointed and that no individual has been anointed for leadership until due consultations are made.

Reiterating the importance of unity, Governor Umo Eno likened the APC to a broom—strongest when bound together.

“No party will defeat the APC in Akwa Ibom come 2027 and beyond. Let us move as one,” he declared.

The Governor’s visit attracted key party chieftains, state officials, political stakeholders, and supporters—symbolising a bold statement of solidarity and a renewed commitment to party cohesion.

Welcoming the Governor, the APC State Chairman, Obong Stephen Leo Ntukekpo, lauded Pastor Umo Eno for his courageous political move.

He further assured the Governor of the party’s full cooperation, noting that his leadership would further strengthen the party’s structure and electoral dominance in the state.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong pledged total support from the legislature. He expressed confidence in the Governor’s performance, affirming that the House remains aligned with the Executive arm in pursuit of a progressive and united Akwa Ibom State till 2031 and beyond.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Deputy Governor, Sen Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, described the Governor as “a man of vision and insight” who governs with fairness and inclusivity.

She, therefore, reaffirmed the loyalty of Akwa Ibom women to his leadership, describing him as a unifier who has carried everyone along, regardless of political background.

The Governor’s visit marks a significant turning point in the state’s political journey, setting the tone for deepened collaboration, grassroots mobilisation, and strategic repositioning ahead of future elections.