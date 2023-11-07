A’Ibom Guber: Eno asks appellate court to dismiss Akpan’s appeal

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has urged the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division to dismiss the appeal brought before it by Senator Bassey Albert Akpan of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and uphold the decision of the lower court, which declared him winner of the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

In an appeal filed by the defeated governorship candidate of the YPP, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan and his party against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held that the governorship elections petitions tribunal in Uyo was right in upholding his victory in the 2023 governorship election after Bassey Albert Akpan failed to establish his claims of forgery and electoral malpractice.

When the appeal came up yesterday, the governor through his lead counsel, Paul Usoro, SAN, faulted the arguments by the appellants that the judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of certificate forgery against the 2nd Respondent by Mr Akan Okon, was different from the certificate forgery case brought before the tribunal