A’Ibom: Group Urges Peaceful Resolution Of  Amended Tradition Institution Law

A socio-political group, Peace Advocacy Initiative (PAI) has appealed to all ethnic groups in Akwa Ibom State to dialogue and harmonise every grey in the amended traditional institution law for peaceful coexistence in the state.

Their appeal is coming on the heels of growing protests in the state after the recent enactment of a new law for the Traditional institution in the state in which the Okuibom Ibibio Nteyin Solomon Etuk has been made the President-General of the new Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Traditional rulers for life.

The Annang Youths Forum, among others from Oro nation, Obollos and Ibenos had opposed the Bill because the law seeks to grant perpetual leadership of the Traditional Rulers Council to the Oku Ibom Ibibio, disregarding the longstanding rotational provision among all paramount rulers in the state.

The various groups mainly populated by youths who are still protesting the new law along the streets of Uyo and on social media seem determined to change the narratives.

Addressing Journalists on Thursday in Uyo, the National Coordinator of the PAI Comrade Joseph Ukpong who regretted that the youths are being used by politicians to stage the protests warned that it must be halted now before miscreants hijack it and destabilize the state.

“Their Agenda is to cause disharmony and if unchecked may snowball into anarchy” He added.

According to him, ” Peace Advocacy Initiative stumbled on leaked Information in which pecuniary benefits will be distributed to youths who are willing and ready to disrupt the peace and stability we currently enjoying in the state in the name of protecting the amended law.

He further highlighted, “We also have it on good authority that there are ongoing mass mobilisation of youth groups in Annang land, Oro nation and Obollo people of Eastern Obollo to embark on sustained protest until government acts, they also vow to oppose every policy of the incumbent administration if they succeed in this endeavour”.

However according to the group, “we are advising the politicians to immediately drop the agenda and demobilise the youths to return home.

We have all the names of the sponsors of the protests and will expose them to the world if they are bent on derailing the peace we laboured to achieve in the state”

They added: “We are using the opportunity of the press conference to emphasize that Akwa Ibom people deserve peace.

” While we advise those with genuine reason against the amended law to explore constitutional means towards finding a solution

“We warn that we will cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies to identify and possibly prosecute those who plot to set the state on fire”.