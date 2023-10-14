A’Ibom: Group Faults Policy Alert On Alleged Servicing Of State Loans With N104.66bn

A renowned socio-political group in the Niger Delta region, Peace Movement Initiative (PMI) has cautioned a Civil society organization Policy Alert against churning out unverified statistics and information capable of heating up the state.

The group Chairman Comrade Joseph Ukpong in a press statement made available to journalists in Uyo on Saturday described as a big distraction to the incumbent administration led by Pastor Umo Eno, some of the activities of the CSO in recent times.

Our Correspondent recalls that Policy Alert whose primary focus is on ecological issues in the Niger Delta region alleged that the immediate past administration of Mr Udom Emmanuel paid N104.66 billion as an interest to commercial banks for loans taken by the State Government between 2015 and 2022.

These allegations have generated mixed feelings among the citizens with people demanding more explanation, however, the leadership of the Peace Advocacy Initiative maintained that it is not possible that Governor Udom Emmanuel collected loans for contractors.

According to the group,.” What banks may need could be guarantors for loans to be obtained, so that the banks will be sure of their money. It will not be out of place for the governor to guarantee anyone he feels has the integrity to show the bank credibility and veracity in what the contractor presents”.

They added, “If someone can be linked to such error, certainly not someone with such strong financial bent like the former governor, especially with his strong adherence and compliance to due process and legitimacy.

“Peace Movement Initiative is fully aware that during the last administration, Mr Udom Emmanuel showed financial propriety by ensuring that no money was spent without being appropriated for. And appropriation is not something that is done in someone’s closet.

“The legislative arm of government scrutinized all proposals of the Governor, holding public hearings and approving for expenditure, only the ones they were satisfied with”.

The group lamented, “We do not understand the intentions of Policy Alert to go and exhume issues on finances that were appropriated, expended and audited by those saddled with such responsibility.

“For choosing to be more Catholic than the pope, there is something the Civil Society Organisation is not telling us but there is something we have to tell them for the good of our State.

The Peace Movement Initiative said That as much as they commend the group for putting the government on its toes, it is pertinent for them to tread with caution on this subject matter for the sake of peace.

” It is not proper to begin to put the current administration of Governor Umo Eno under undue pressure as to how interest for loans obtained was paid to whatever commercial banks they averred.

The group regretted, “No doubt, Policy Alert has given itself out as a ready tool to attack and condemn every policy of the government. That is capable of making members of the public never take seriously anything that emanates from Policy Alert.

” About a week ago, the same CSO condemned the appointments of personal assistants to the Governor. And curiously, the character behind Policy Alert is a major beneficiary of such an appointment having been appointed a personal assistant to the governor, and deployed to the office of the wife of the governor some years ago.

” Why did he not reject the appointment if it is wrong for a governor to have personal assistants like he is condemning today, irrespective of the number? It is sad that people always want to destroy the same platform they used to shoot themselves into prominence. And now, from the condemnation of appointments of personal assistants to illogical allegations of interest of loans by the State Government. Is it beyond what we are seeing?”

Peace Movement Initiative appealed for a ceasefire on further distraction to the nascent administration of Governor Umo Eno.

“Good enough, Governor Umo Eno has shown impeccable conduct in handling financial matters in the affairs of government”

“We advise that since Policy Alert is interested in the financial operation of the State, it should be fully involved, and not join the conversation halfway, only to be asking questions on areas that conclusions have already been drawn. That is, if the motive is to help monitor budgets and expenditures of the State.

But if there are other underlying motives and intentions, we appeal that the CSO should jettison such as it will be detrimental to the growth and development of Akwa Ibom State” they intoned.