A’Ibom: Group Drums Support For Eno’s ARISE Agenda

…vows to spread messages to rural communities.

Determined to ensure the success of the ARISE Agenda, the blueprint of the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno for the overall development of the state, a vibrant socio-political group, the Arise Ambassadors was on Saturday inaugurated with the mandate to take the message to the nooks and crannies of the state.

The event which was held at the Sheergrace Arena Uyo was graced by top politicians, clerics and the business community.

Addressing the newly inaugurated executive led by Rev. Richard Peters, the Chairman Board of Victor Attah International Airport, Dr Iniobong Essien admonished the group to see the task ahead as an enormous one and charged them to be ready to sacrifice their time to achieve results.

Essien, a former commissioner for Environment and solid minerals also reminded them that the task will require support and goodwill but added that their commitment will naturally draw more people to fully identify with their goals and aspirations.

Also addressing the new executive the Wife of the Former military governor of the state Mrs Funmi Idongesit Nkanga charged them to fully equipped themselves with the messages in the ARISE Agenda to be able to freely enlightened every member of the society with ease.

Nkanga who is also a patron of the group assured the group of consistent support and encouragement stressing that the mission they are undertaking is a noble one in the overall interest of the development of the state and success of the Pastor Umo Eno-led administration.

On his own, the Chairman of the group, Revd Richard Peters said the forum is poised to take up their responsibilities as true citizens in a democratic society adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure the success of Pastor Umo Eno’s administration now and beyond.

According to him, “It is the greatest undoing of citizens to sit on the fence and watch when there is more to be done. Every great society is a product of government-citizens partnership. In other words, there can be no great society without the people and the government working together”.

Revd Peters further highlighted, “The ARISE Agenda is based on the five-point programme of this administration which focused on: Agricultural revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural maintenance/advancement, Security management and Education advancement.

“We will ensure that the people across party lines, even in remote villages understand the above and become a part of it. This is our mandate, and together we will achieve all”.

He maintained that the forum is poised to take up their responsibilities as true citizens in a democratic society stressing that “If you must stand up for your government, you must be able to stand up to your government”.

The Chairman further explained, “We will be primarily concerned with working and liaising with relevant agencies and ministries on showcasing daily events of the Governor across all media platforms while providing answers to all public complaints and reservations where and when necessary on those communication channels.

“We are to serve as a volunteer defence corp for the programmes, projects and policies of the government of Governor Umo Eno. This is necessary to provide a detailed interpretation of the government’s policies, activities and actions in a way that will foster understanding and garner the needed support of the people on such planned actions.

“This will be done by staging regular public debates on radio and television to interface with the people while fielding feedback from them”.

The Chairman said the group will work assiduously, especially in the hinterlands, where access to social media is minimal, to build public support for the Governor’s ARISE ag…