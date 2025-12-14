A’Ibom Govt Urges Pensioners To Prioritise Health, Pledges Improved Welfare

The Akwa Ibom State Government has urged pensioners in the state to prioritise their health and engage in activities that promote a sense of belonging with colleagues and family members, while reaffirming its commitment to improving their welfare.

The Head of the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service, Mrs Elsie Peters, made the call at the weekend in a goodwill message delivered during the 2025 National Pensioners’ Day celebration in the state.

Mrs Peters advised pensioners to pay close attention to their physical and emotional wellbeing, noting that healthy living and social interaction are essential for longevity and quality of life.

She also commended the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state for their diplomatic approach to negotiations, describing it as instrumental to the improved welfare packages currently enjoyed by pensioners.

“As you celebrate, remember to place priority on your health and on activities which promote a sense of belonging with colleagues and families. I commend the leaders and members of this union for your continued support for the state government,” she said.

In his address, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Pastor Sylvester Nkodo, described the annual celebration as a recognition of the sacrifices, contributions, and enduring commitment of pensioners to national development.

Nkodo praised Governor Umo Eno for what he described as genuine concern for the welfare of the elderly, highlighting several interventions by the state government. These include the approval of ₦27,000 in lieu of the ₦80,000 minimum wage for pensioners, the establishment of a ₦20,000 minimum pension, and the release of ₦78 billion for the payment of gratuities across all sectors.

He also noted the introduction of a free medical insurance healthcare scheme for pensioners, which he said has significantly improved access to healthcare.

Despite these achievements, Nkodo reminded members that the union still has outstanding demands, urging pensioners to remain united and resolute.

“I sincerely appreciate the steadfast commitment of Governor Pastor Umo Eno to the welfare of pensioners and retirees across the state. We are grateful for his continuous support and fatherly care,” he said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Union, Obong Cosmos Essien, said the benefits currently enjoyed by pensioners were the result of sustained negotiations and sacrifices by the present executive committee.

He called on members to continue supporting the union’s leadership, noting that increased pensions have contributed to improved living standards and longer life expectancy among pensioners.

Essien cautioned against fragmentation within the union, warning that members who choose to stand alone may not benefit from gains achieved through collective struggle.

“What we are enjoying today is the product of persistent sacrifice by this executive. The governor has truly done well for us in ways we did not experience under previous administrations,” he said.