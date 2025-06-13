A’Ibom Govt Urges Citizens To Uphold Cultural Identity

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Government has called on indigenes to continually showcase the true Akwa Ibom identity—rooted in peace, hard work, resilience, integrity, and excellence—while emphasizing the urgent need to revive the state’s indigenous language.

This call was made by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Anietie Udofia, on Wednesday in Uyo, during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Children’s Arts and Culture Summit. The summit was organized by the Centre for Arts and Culture (CAC) for secondary schools across the state.

Speaking on the summit’s theme, “For Every Child: Culture My Motivation, My Voice,” the Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Grace Akpan, urged students to embody the virtues of true Akwa Ibom heritage throughout the three-day competition in order to portray the state positively to the world.

Dr. Udofia commended the Director of the Centre for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Unwana Joshua, for the successful organization of the summit, stating that the event aligns with Governor Umo Eno’s tourism development vision as captured in the ARISE Agenda.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to promoting arts, culture, and the creative economy, including the use and teaching of indigenous languages, particularly at the primary and secondary school levels, which he described as critical formative stages in children’s development.

“In the words of our Tourism-friendly Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, all initiatives that promote tourism, culture, arts, and creativity in Akwa Ibom will receive full support,” Dr. Udofia said, referencing the governor’s approval for the hosting of the children’s cultural festival.

While appreciating school managements for preparing their students for various cultural competitions, the Commissioner urged them to include the indigenous language in their curricula, warning that vernacular languages are at risk of extinction.

“Revive our language. We want you to be proud of your identity and culture as true sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom State,” he emphasized.

He encouraged participating schools to view the summit as a platform for developing their students’ talents and skills in arts, crafts, and creativity and wished them a successful three-day event.

Highlights of the opening ceremony included the cutting of the 2025 traditional cake of the children’s cultural festival, a debate, cooking of local dishes, the presentation of an award of honour to Mr. IniAbasi George Essien (popularly known as Mighty George), and various cultural displays.

The event was chaired by Otuekong Emmanuel Ibiok, a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, and was attended by government officials, tourism stakeholders, members of the academia, and other public-spirited individuals.

