A’Ibom Govt To Embrace Employees Compensation As Group Honours NSITF MD

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong has pledged to ensure the cooperation of the Assembly in the implementation of the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS) in the state.

Otong who gave assurances of the implementation during a meeting with the Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Maureen Allagoa in Uyo at the weekend, noted that the Legislature would cooperate with the State Executive to ensure the implementation of the ECS.

In a statement signed by NSITF’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nwachukwu Godson on Sunday in Abuja, Otong promised to further discuss with the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, whom he described as worker-friendly, the application of the Scheme for the benefit of all Akwa Ibom people.

Represented by the Regional Manager of the Port Harcourt Region of the NSITF, Dr. Goeffrey Otokito, the NSITF boss asserted that the ECS was created to lift the lots of Nigerian workers.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organization, the Coalition for Civil Society and Human Rights, has bestowed a meritorious service award on the Managing Director of the NSITF, Maureen Allagoa.

Making the presentation over the weekend in Abuja, the Director General of the organization, Takalis Dan Daura said the award was in recognition of the immense contributions of Allagoa to social inclusion through the operations of the Employees Compensation Scheme.

Stating that social security was key in poverty reduction and crime prevention, Dan Daura commended Allagoa for broadening the frontiers of the NSITF in a few months in the saddle as the chief executive of the Fund.

He said, “We took time to check the records of the chief executive officers of many agencies in order to measure their achievements against set goals as well as their impacts on the Nigerian public. The NSITF under you came out as the winner.

“We are encouraged by the number of persons who are currently under various social security benefits which the NSITF provides. We noted the increase in the number of persons in the period under review and the very active branches in all states taking social inclusion even to the informal sector, where over 80% of the Nigerian workers eke out their living. This is unlike most government agencies whose offices are dormant beyond Abuja and some state capitals.”

Allagoa who dedicated the award to the “hardworking management and staff of the NSITF” whom she described as “winners.,” said she was overly humbled receiving the honour. She added that the task ahead was enormous for any member of staff or management to rest on his or her oars.