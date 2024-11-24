A’Ibom Govt Suspends Principal Over Malnutrition Of Boarding Student

Share

The Akwa Ibom State government has suspended Nse Sunday Umoh, the Principal-General of Presbyterian Senior Science College, Ididep, over poor feeding of boarding students in the hostel.

The Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, the state capital on Saturday.

According to the Commissioner, the ministry paid an unscheduled visit to the public school following an outcry from students against malnutrition, despite a huge amount of money paid as boarding fees to the school management.

The visit followed a viral video trending on social media, where the students were fed with unpalatable and non-nutritional meals

Etiebet disclosed that the incident compelled the government to order an investigation into the state of boarding facilities in the school, as well as in the other 25 boarding schools in the state.

“I have directed a comprehensive investigation into the state of boarding facilities in the school and the other 25 boarding secondary schools across the state.

“This review, which will focus on hostels, dining halls, recreation areas, menu, kitchen, and sanitary facilities, will be jointly overseen by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Education and the State Secondary Education Board.

“Consequently, I have also directed the immediate suspension of the Principal of the school, Dr Nse Sunday Umoh, pending the outcome of the investigation.” the statement added

The Commissioner noted that despite the fact that the free education policy of the state government covers tuition fees only and not boarding fees, the welfare and dignity of all students, especially those in public schools, remain a priority of the Umo Eno-led administration.

