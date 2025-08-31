A’Ibom Govt Dismisses Alleged Deduction Of 15% Tithe From Workers’ Salary

The Akwa Ibom State Government on Sunday dismissed reports alleging that 15 per cent of its workers’ salaries are being deducted as a tithe.

The development is coming a few days after the Governor of the state, Umo Eno, revealed that none of his media aides or Personal Assistants earn less than one million naira monthly.

Following the clarification, Akwa Ibom payslips were released to discredit the claim by Governor Eno.

The report also quoted an appointee alleging that the governor deducts 15% of their salaries as a compulsory tithe every month, regardless of their church affiliation.

However, debunking the purported report as false, malicious, and irresponsible, the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah described the content of the report as “A reckless fabrication, a deliberate falsehood, and a failed attempt to smear the image of the government, the Governor, and mislead the public.”

Clarifying the deductions reflected in the alleged credit alert, the Commissioner stressed that they were statutory tax obligations, not tithes.

Umanah noted that the report incorrectly displayed a remittance form alongside a shaded letter purportedly from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, which, on verification, was found to relate only to the remuneration of certain categories of personal aides to the Governor, who are political appointees and reflect statutory PAYE tax deductions.

He further noted that in line with Governor Umo Eno’s recent statement during a Town Square meeting in Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, a full Personal Assistant to the Governor earns not less than one million naira in salary and allowances monthly.

The Government disclosed that the matter is already under investigation, with appropriate steps underway to hold those behind the report accountable.

Umanah urged members of the public to disregard the story in its entirety, reassuring them that the government remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the welfare of all workers.

He also cautioned the publication and other media organisations against peddling unverified stories, warning that the State Government will not hesitate to employ every legal measure available against purveyors of fake news.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there are various categories of aides to the Governor whose gross monthly salaries and allowances range from ₦200,000 to ₦1,432,000, including Honorary Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, and Project Supervisors.

“Every worker in Akwa Ibom State, whether an appointee or a civil servant, pays taxes. Similarly, private sector workers also remit their PAYE taxes to the State Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS). One wonders why the routine payment of tax, which is a constitutional responsibility of every citizen, is now being mischievously twisted to mean tithes. Tithes to whom, and for what, if we may ask?” Umanah queried.