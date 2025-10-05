A’Ibom Govt Denies Withdrawing Ex-Gov Emmanuel’s Security Details

The Akwa Ibom State Government has dismissed as false and misleading, reports alleging the withdrawal of security personnel attached to the immediate past Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, or any other former governor of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, while fielding questions from journalists on Friday night, described the allegation as baseless propaganda aimed at misleading the public.

According to Umanah, the deployment, reassignment, or withdrawal of police officers is the exclusive responsibility of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the respective State Commissioners of Police, not the governor.

“I can tell you on good authority that the governor did not issue any directive to withdraw security operatives from the immediate past governor,” Umanah clarified.

He explained that all former governors of Akwa Ibom State are entitled to and continue to enjoy their security details as approved by law.

“To the best of our knowledge, there has been no complaint or report from any former governor or their media aides about the withdrawal of security personnel. The rumour exists only in the imagination of those peddling it,” he added.

The Commissioner urged members of the public to disregard the false report, reaffirming that Governor Umo Eno remains focused on promoting peace, unity, and good governance across the state.

He emphasized that the current administration will continue to ensure that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, enjoy the full protection and benefits of the law.