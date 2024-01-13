A’Ibom Govt Collaborates With BOI To Commence New Branch Operations

A collaboration agreement has been reached between the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Bank of Industry (BOI) to establish its branch in Uyo, the State capital.

This development will provide a significant impetus to Governor Umo Eno’s vision of wealth generation and industrial progress in the state.

Governor Eno announced the good news to the party’s supporters on Friday during his New Year’s visit to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) State Secretariat in Atan Offot, Uyo.

Speaking on the development, the Governor said his administration will work with the Bank to get loans to support small businesses at single-digit interest rates as part of his collaboration agreement to support and grow Small and medium-scale enterprises in the State.

Governor Eno noted that the bank has accommodations at the 21-story Dakkada Towers and that an accommodating environment has been created to guarantee the bank’s optimal service delivery to the people.

He urged the people of Akwa Ibom to take advantage of his government’s initiative in this regard.

He said, “The Bank of Industry is opening in Akwa Ibom. We have finished working, we’ve given them space, they have set up and by the grace of God, they will start operations in February. All that is to support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.”

Governor Eno said that the first group of 400 young people to sign up for the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Scheme, Ibom, LED, had completed their training and were now free to launch their enterprises.

He emphasised that his administration will only assist young people who are prepared to start their own businesses, therefore he urged young people to sign up with Ibom-LED for the second round of training. After that, they will receive government support and empowerment for their enterprises.

The governor reaffirmed his pledge to guarantee that women make up thirty percent of new recruits in the Akwa Ibom State Security organisation, the Community Watch Programme.

He also revealed his intentions to send women from the 31 local government areas to China as a means of broadening their business horizons.

He continued by saying that students who have been chosen to take part in the education exchange programme in the UK have also received a similar gesture, and he explained that these actions were a part of his administration’s efforts to expand small businesses and increase the participation of women in government initiatives.