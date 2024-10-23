A’Ibom Govt Annonces N80,000 Minimum Wage

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has announced N80,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants employed by the state government.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong.

According to the statement, the Governor has constituted an implementation committee which will within a month come up with a report on how the wage increase will be implemented.

The Head of the State Civil Service, Mr Effiong Essien will chair the committee while 15 senior government officials will serve as members.

The statement reads, “The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced that the State Government will pay a new minimum wage of N80,000 for all state government employees.

“To ensure a smooth rollout of this policy, the governor has also constituted an implementation committee, which has been given one month to deliver its report on how the wage increase will be executed.”

