A’Ibom Gov’s Wife Celebrates 57th Birthday, Unveils Pet-Project

The wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Patience Umo Eno has launched her Pet-Project, Golden Initiative for All (GIFA), a humanitarian project designed to tackle poverty, empower women and handle other allied deficiencies among the vulnerable in the state as part of activities to celebrate her 57th birthday.

In a colourful event held at Ibom Hall Ground Uyo yesterday which drew dignatries from across the country, the First Lady highlighted that the launching of GIFA marks a beginning in giving a new lease of life to women, children and the elderly stressing that it will also enhance the living standard of the poor and vulnerable in Akwa Ibom.

According to her, “Our mission is that we are envisioning a society with happy, healthy, educated, successful and sustainable families devoid of vulnerabilities; while deploying multi-pronged empowerment and support schemes geared towards enhancing the wellbeing of families and vulnerable groups”.

She explained that GIFA as her brain-child is focusing on improving family lives borne out of sheer compassionate yearnings and great desire to touch lives positively.

She averred that GIFA recognizes the critical role families play in the development of societies and as such, is poised to address the specific needs of all members of the family.

According to her, “Packages under the policy trust included; maternal and child care, enhancing literacy and learning, improving environmental health, women’s empowerment, fighting against diseases, caring for the elderly, caring for persons living with disabilities, and gender-based violence prevention and response among others.

The Governor’s wife, however, maintained that maternal and child healthcare would ensure the implementation of essential care packages for mothers and children, improve access to maternal healthcare services, and sustain care for low-income mothers and their families adding parts of the project will include provision of water to several communities in the state.

The State First Lady thanked the various organizations and individuals, particularly her fellow governors’ spouses for supporting her vision to come to the limelight.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Eno paid glowing tributes to the Akwa Ibom First Lady, lauding her ingenuity in the humanitarian gestures from her local community and church for which, he presumed, God has granted her a bigger platform to be a blessing to the larger collective Akwa Ibom families.

He spoke of the initiative as incredible and a reflection of the First Lady’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of Akwa Ibom citizens, with thematic components intended to empower and support all members of the community.

“I want to say that I am incredibly proud of your dedication and compassion. Your drive to make a difference shines through in every aspect of GIFA, and I am confident that this programme will leave a lasting impact on countless lives. You have been true to your name, you have been an incredible wife and mother and I am sure all of us and our children are really proud of you.

“On this day that we celebrate your 57th birthday, and the launch of your pet- project, I can assure you by the love of God that I will walk side by side with you, support you and do whatever I can to ensure that you fulfil this lifelong ambition of touching lives,” he added

In their goodwill messages, the first lady of Lagos state and her Ogun state counterpart Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun who represented the other 36 state first ladies hailed Mrs patience Umo Eno for her initiative towards amelioration of the challenges faced by women, children and the elderly in the society.

They pledged the total support of the group to the success of the project while thanking the state governor Pastor Umo Eno for his unparalleled Support for his wife in all her undertakings.

The event witnessed the donation of various sums of money in support of the project by Captains of Industries, Philanthropists and public-spirited individuals to support the successful implementation of the Project.

The event was also attended by the deputy governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Speaker and members of the State Assembly, former First Ladies of Akwa Ibom state Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel and Mrs Fumni Idongesit Nkanga, wife of Ooni of Ife, wife of Igbara of Ondo State, captains of Industries, the political class, traditional rulers among others.