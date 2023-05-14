A’Ibom Governor-Elect Celebrates Mother’s Day; Lauds Hilda Baci’s Strides

Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno, has sent his heartfelt felicitations to the women of the state as they join their counterparts in the world to celebrate Mother’s Day.

In a message he personally signed, the Governor-elect was effusive in his praise and appreciation for the great job they are doing to advance the growth and stability of their homes.

He said, “Let me on behalf of my dear wife, Pastor ( Mrs) Patience Umo Eno, congratulate our worthy and hardworking women of Akwa Ibom State at home and in the Diaspora as they mark this year’s Mother’s Day.

“As you celebrate this special day, I want to thank you for the support you have provided us, especially on the home front, the values and virtues you have instilled in our children and for agreeing to A.R.I.S..E with us, for continuous peace, growth and development of our dear State.

“ Let me thank you for partnering with our First Lady, and our Campaigner-in- Chief, Her Excellency, Dr.( Mrs) Martha Udom Emmanuel, through the Family Empowerment & Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative ( FEYReP) on her laudable works against Gender-Based Violence( (GBV) and for securing a distinct identity for our women and most especially, the Girl Child

“Together, we will connect the dots and work further to expand opportunities for the growth and progress of our dear women. You are indeed, to quote our late Leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo “ our jewels of inestimable value.”

“Happy Mother’s Day once again!”, he added.

In the same vein, Akwa Ibom State Governor-Elect, Pastor Umo Eno has sent his message of encouragement to Hilda Baci, the Nsit Ubium-born Akwa Ibomite, who is on track to break the Guinness World record in marathon cooking hours, previously established by the late British chef, Tandon.

In a message of encouragement released by his media office, the Governor-Elect celebrates the passion and ingenuity of the renowned chef.

“By embarking on this great and historic undertaking, you have brought to the fore, our unique and nationally celebrated culinary skills and rich cuisines.

“As the world celebrates you, I want you to know that Akwa Ibom State is on the cusp of a further explosion in tourism, which is a key component of our A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, and we look forward to working with resourceful Akwa Ibomites like you, who are willing and ready to break the glass ceiling of accomplishments. You have done our State proud, and we are all behind you.

“Akwa Ibom will always roll out the red carpet to celebrate you and your likes in the years ahead”, Pastor Eno added.