May 31, 2023
A’Ibom Governor Appoints New SSG, CPS, Others

In order to hit the ground running and ensure smooth and seamless governance, Pastor Umo Eno, the newly sworn-in Governor of Akwa Ibom State has appointed a former Commissioner for Environment and current Chairman of Uyo capital city development authority as the Secretary to the State  Government (SSG).

In the same vein, the immediate past Chief press to ex-Governor Emmanuel, Mr Ekerete Udo has been reappointed as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mr Nathaniel Adiakpan Permanent secretary of the government house in a press statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday evening in Uyo.

Others appointed include Mr Anietie Usen, a former Director in the NDDC and ex-general manager of the pioneer newspaper Uyo as Senior Special Assistant Media and publicity.

Also on the list are Mr Otobong Edem Idiong, Chief protocol officer and Dr Mrs Imaobong Inam as Chief Economic Adviser

The statement urged the general public to accord them the necessary support to enable them to discharge their duties creditably.

